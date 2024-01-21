Driver jailed, fined after leading Kamloops Mounties on high-speed chase

Photo: RCMP Spencer Adams

A prohibited driver who was arrested just before Christmas, a few days after he sped away from a Kamloops Mountie trying to pull him over, has been sentenced to time served.

Spencer Adams pleaded guilty Thursday in Kamloops provincial court to two counts of driving while prohibited and one count of flight from police.

Court heard Adams, 33, was cornered by police in an alley on the Tk’emlups reserve on Dec. 17. Adams was driving an uninsured Jaguar and officers knew he was a prohibited driver.

“Instead of stopping for the officer, Mr. Adams put the vehicle into reverse and drove it backwards into an open area in a field right off the alleyway, then drove quickly away toward Kootenay Way,” Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet said in court.

Goulet said the constable gave chase, but the pursuit was called off when speeds of 140 km/h were not doing anything to close ground with the Jaguar.

Adams was arrested on Dec. 22 and had been in custody since, giving him advanced credit for 42 days.

He also pleaded guilty to driving while prohibited stemming from an incident last summer. In that case, court heard the same Mountie spotted Adams driving an SUV on Tranquille Road near Ninth Street on Aug. 12.

Goulet said Adams tried to flee in that case, but failed.

“He went up on the curb, it would appear in an attempt to evade police, but he got stuck,” he said. "So that was the end of that.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett went along with a joint submission for 42 days time served, a $1,000 fine and an 18-month driving prohibition.