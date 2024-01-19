Rise in 'polarized views' highlights need for enhanced security procedures, SD73 says

Photo: Josh Dawson

The Kamloops-Thompson school district says "an escalation of polarized views" have highlighted the need for enhanced safety procedures a month after disruptions shut down a public school board meeting in Vernon.

The Vernon board of education shut down its Dec. 13 meeting after a crowd of protestors arrived at the meeting, during which a woman took over the microphone and launched into an 11-minute tirade.

SD22 staff unsuccessfully attempted to regain control of the meeting by first playing loud music, then by turning off the lights — only serving to prompt more belligerent responses from the unruly visitors.

A video of the incident was posted online on a Vernon-area Facebook page.

Rhonda Nixon, SD73 superintendent, said the Kamloops-Thompson board underwent a review of safety protocols during its Monday public meeting, manning the school district’s office with several security guards as the board met for the first time this year.

Nixon said while the safety review was timely, it had been planned months prior to the incident in Vernon. She called it a “practice run.”

“It was especially timely because we have seen an escalation of polarized views on different issues in other districts, like Vernon for sure. It just sort of highlights the need,” she said.

“The conversation began over a month ago to say, let's review all of our health and safety protocols in our facilities.”

Nixon said the timing of the review was coincidental and there had been other incidents months prior that highlighted the need to review safety procedures as well.

“I think that we have always, in schools and in our district facilities, understood the high moral imperative of making sure we are safe, with kids and with students and with staff and I also would say with trustees and with public and community partners,” Nixon said.

“It's good that we have these processes and procedures in place, but we need to check in on them once in a while.”

Nixon said security guards won’t return to SD73 public meetings following the safety review earlier this week.

SD73 board chair Heather Grieve took a moment during the first public meeting of the board in 2024 to make a statement about what behaviour the board expects from the gallery.

“Rude or foul language or aggressive behaviour, such as outbursts, will not be tolerated, and we also consider inflammatory statements remarks of racial or discriminatory nature, and unsubstantiated allegations, to be abusive behaviour,” she said.

“Should this occur and I feel that the meeting is no longer manageable, I will call a short recess where staff and trustees will remove themselves from the meeting. If there are any further disturbances, the RCMP will be called.”

Grieve said the board doesn’t give consent to being recorded by members of the public and that recording devices must be turned off during public meetings.

The school district also underwent a revision of its surreptitious recording procedure on Dec. 14, the day following the incident at the SD22 public meeting.

Nixon said the procedure was scheduled for review prior to the incident in Vernon and was unconnected.

“The district also supports staff refusing to participate in meetings with students, parents or members of the public where they believe they are being recorded without their knowledge or they are being recorded without their consent,” the revised procedure states.