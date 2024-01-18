Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Kamloops region

Photo: Alertable.ca This map shows the region under a snowfall warning issued Wednesday by Environment Canada.

Another snowfall warning has been issued for the Kamloops area.

Environment Canada issued the warning just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, with about 10 centimetres of snow expected to fall on the region over the next 24 hours or so.

“A Pacific frontal system combined with lingering cold air will bring periods of heavy snow on Friday,” the agency said in the warning.

“Snow will develop overnight tonight and continue through Friday and into Friday night.”

Environment Canada said the snowfall might become mixed with ice pellets before tapering off on Friday night.

“Total snowfall accumulations near 10 centimetres is expected, but northern areas may receive close to 15 centimetres,” the warning reads.

The warning area includes Kamloops, Logan Lake, Savona, Ashcroft, Cache Creek and Spences Bridge.

Motorists are warned to watch for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions.