Probation for Kamloops teen who launched unprovoked attack on worker

A Kamloops teenager who used a rock to beat a worker at a Thompson Rivers University residence building in a drunken and unprovoked attack last spring has been ordered to spend the next year on probation.

The 18-year-old man cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because he was 17 at the time of the offence. He was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in Kamloops provincial court to one count of assault causing bodily harm.

Court heard the teen was intoxicated on April 18 when he walked into the residence building and “became belligerent.” He threatened the man working at the front desk, then grabbed a rock and struck him. He bit the man on his arm and stomach and hit him in the head.

The victim called campus security, who contacted police. Mounties showed up a short time later and arrested the teen.

In a victim impact statement, the victim said he is still feeling the effects of the attack — including some pain, trouble walking and anxiety.

“This was an unprovoked assault on an unknown, innocent victim,” Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett said in court.

The youth had a difficult and traumatic upbringing. He has a criminal record including convictions for violent offences.

Bennett went along with a joint submission for 12 months of probation. Conditions of the teen’s probation will prohibit him from having any contact with the victim, stepping foot on TRU’s campus or possessing alcohol.

He was also ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and handed a two-year firearms prohibition.