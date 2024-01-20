Accused in 2021 North Shuswap murder will stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court, judge told

Photo: Castanet

A North Shuswap man accused of second-degree murder in a fatal 2021 shooting in Scotch Creek will stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Paul Vincent Binder, 53, is accused in the death of John Vance, 32. Vance died following a shooting on June 25, 2021, in the 4100-block of Squilax-Anglemont Road.

At the time, police said they were called to a report of a shooting and arrived to find a man who had just been shot. He later died in hospital.

During a brief hearing Thursday in Kamloops provincial court, a judge was told Binder is consenting to his committal to trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Lawyers will return to court next week to set a date for Binder’s two-day preliminary inquiry.

Binder is free on bail.