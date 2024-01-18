Kamloops seniors in need of Snow Angels to help clear walkways, driveways

Photo: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska

Plenty of snow has blanketed Kamloops streets and more is on the way, leaving hundreds of local seniors in need of a helping hand to shovel walkways and driveways.

Anita Jacobsen, Kamloops Snow Angels program co-ordinator, said in a statement there are more than 250 seniors who have asked for help with snow clearing and, so far, only 40 volunteers have stepped forward.

“We are in desperate need of snow angels due to a late start with our program,” Jacobsen said.

“This latest snowfall has had our phones ringing off the hook with seniors in desperate need of help.”

The Snow Angels program assigns volunteers to help seniors clear the snow from in front of their homes. Not only can this reduce the risk of someone suffering a serious injury due to a fall, cleared routes help ensure seniors are able to run errands and get to appointments.

Jacobsen said anyone wishing to volunteer needs a current police check for working with vulnerable people.

Police checks less than six months old can be used for the program, but prospective volunteers can apply online for no charge through the Snow Angels program.

“Schools, sports teams, businesses, families, individuals — all are welcome,” Jacobsen said.

Anyone who wants to volunteer is asked to contact [email protected], or register at Volunteer Kamloops' website indicating a desire to help with the Snow Angels program.