Kamloops Symphony to perform new concert with well-known violinist

Photo: James Farley Lara St. John

The Kamloops Symphony will be performing its newest concert with a celebrated Canadian violinist and member of the Order of Canada.

The KSO said violinist Lara St. John will join the stage to play the symphony’s next concert, The Red Violin.

“The Red Violin promises to explore how virtuosity shows up in many forms,” the KSO said in a news release.

“With music from the film The Red Violin paired with arrangements of Balkan folk music, and stunning reinterpretations of familiar tunes from Bizet’s forever-loved opera Carmen.”

The KSO said St. John began playing the violin at the age of two, first appeared as a soloist with an orchestra at four years old and made her European debut at age 10.

St. John won a Juno Award in 2011 and is a member of the Order of Canada for service to society and innovations that “ignite our imaginations,” according to the KSO.

She has performed as a soloisy with orchestras across North and South America, Europe and Asia, presenting recitals in concert halls in New York, Boston, Prague, Berlin, Toronto, Montreal and the Forbidden City in Beijing.

The concert will take place at the Sagebrush Theatre on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to The Red Violin are available at Kamloops Live! Box Office.