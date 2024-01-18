Big dump of snow helps Kamloops region play catch up, with more in forecast

Photo: KTW file

The snowstorm that swept through Kamloops on Wednesday brought, in a single day, all the white stuff the Tournament Capital typically sees through the entire month of January.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven, however, the amount of precipitation that has fallen in Kamloops so far this winter is still below average — but there's more on the way soon.

“In terms of the snowfall event, it was a significant one day snowfall," she told Castanet Kamloops.

"However, looking at the season as a whole, we've been well below normal. And now we're playing catch up."

Erven said another five to 10 centimetres of snow are in the forecast for Kamloops starting overnight Thursday and continuing into Friday morning.

“If those numbers do bump up slightly from what the models are currently showing, we could even end up having another snowfall warning out," she said, noting accumulation is expected to be less than Wednesday's storm.

"So definitely keep your eyes on the forecast."

More snow is expected to fall through the weekend, Erven said.

Wednesday’s storm buried Kamloops in 18 centimetres of snow — nearing the 18.7 centimetres the city receives in a typical January.

“It was quite a significant event,” Erven said.

The dump, however, did not break the daily record for Jan. 17, which was 21.6 centimetres of snow Kamloops received in 1929.

Erven said Kamloops has seen about 29 cm of snow so far this January — well above its average for the month.

Unlike 2022, Kamloops did not see much snow in November and December.

Erven said Kamloops saw just 52 per cent (12.2 millimetres) of its average precipitation in the month of November (23.3 mm) and 43 per cent (10.9 mm) of normal (25.4 mm) last December, which was the third warmest December on record.

As most precipitation in Kamloops this month has fallen as snow, the millimetre equivalent for January 2024 is 26.7 mm so far compared to 21.1 mm on average, Erven said.

“We finally flipped the switch here in January to a colder snowier pattern," she said.

"But, you know, we've got quite a deficit to make up."