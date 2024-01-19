City of Kamloops reports minimal impact after extended holiday waste collection schedule

Photo: City of Kamloops

Despite hearing some concerns ahead of a planned seasonal shift in its waste collection schedule, a City of Kamloops manager says data tracked over the holidays indicates residents adjusted and the system is “working as intended.”

The city's new curbside organics collection program launched in August. For most of the year, organics will be collected weekly while garbage and recycling are collected biweekly. However, until March 1, organics will be collected every second week, as well.

The shift in schedule over the holidays meant some residents needed to wait a few more days for certain types of waste to be collected. In some cases, households that typically waited 14 days between collection times were waiting about 19 days.

In a news release, Glen Farrow, the city's streets and environmental services manager, said data tracked by collection truck operators over the holidays shows less than one per cent of carts set out over the extended holiday period were accompanied by excess waste.

Farrow noted the city doesn’t collect excess material left outside curbside bins, but operators took note of any instances where waste was left out.

Farrow said it recognizes this doesn’t necessarily mean residents didn’t have excess material.

“We are hopeful that it means they understood the collection schedule and managed any excess material appropriately, such as through dropping items off at recycling depots or holding on to material until the next collection day,” he said in a statement.

According to the city, between Dec. 27 and Jan. 10, there were 84,000 garbage, recycling and organics carts collected but only 70 reports of excess material left at the curb. There were no reports of excess organics, 40 reports for excess recycling and 30 for excess garbage.

“Another way of interpreting the report numbers is that our new system is working as intended, that garbage levels are reduced as residents use the organics cart for compostable items, and that residents continue to learn what can go into the recycling cart or to a recycling depot,” Farrow said.

In addition, the City of Kamloops said between Dec. 27 and Jan. 10, its call centre operators only received a handful of calls from residents about the holiday collection schedule.

Callers were provided with tips for managing excess material, and were told they could consider changing the size of their carts.

Farrow thanked residents for their preparation and cooperation during the holidays.

“I think we’ve demonstrated that together we can get through the challenging holiday period," he said.

"Overall, it shows that the community is adapting to the biweekly garbage and recycling format and can even manage a few extra days between collection."

More information on waste collection schedules and rates can be found on the City of Kamloops website. Residents can download the Waste Wise app to receive collection day reminders, and to help figure out where to dispose of certain items.