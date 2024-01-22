Country artist Aaron Pritchett to make stop in Kamloops

Photo: Contributed

After five years, award-winning country artist Aaron Pritchett will be going on tour — and he's set to make a return stop later this month in the Tournament Capital.

Pritchett, a celebrated Canadian country artist, will be joined by Cory Marks and Matt Lang as part of the Liquored Up tour, which will stop in Kamloops for a show at Nightshift on Fifth on Jan. 30.

“Everybody's geared up and ready for this month and a half of nonstop craziness with only a few days break in between,” Pritchett said.

“This is the tour that's going to be the long one, that's going to be the most extensive — we've got 32 shows in under 40 days, I believe, so we don't have a lot of days off, which is fine by me.”

Pritchett said he's excited to return to Kamloops, where he's spent a fair bit of time in the past.

“I used to live in the Fraser Canyon and [my cousins] live in Kamloops," he said.

"So we would drive up to Kamloops all the time and come and visit them because they had a pool. So I've been to Kamloops many, many times.”

Pritchett said he always enjoys playing in the Tournament Capital, noting there are plenty of country music fans in the area.

“It's the mix of Kamloops being a city but also being a kind of a rural, centralized sort of town that is almost in the middle of nowhere,” he said.

“You get the best country music fans out there for sure.”

Pritchett said the fun of a tour comes from both the excitement of the crowds and his interest in different cities, claiming he’s a “geography nerd.”

“I love seeing all the different cityscapes and even going into the small towns and just seeing all that unique history of some of these towns,” Pritchett said.

“I don't think it's so much any particular city or town that I'm looking forward to playing in, but I think it's just a matter of crossing the country and seeing our country because it's pretty awesome.”

