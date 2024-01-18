Indigenous officers put on drum-making workshop for Kamloops RCMP colleagues

Photo: RCMP Three police officers participate in creating a traditional elk rawhide drum.

Some 60 Kamloops Mounties got a taste of traditional hand-drum building in late November and December courtesy of the Tk'emlups RCMP detachment's Indigenous policing unit.

The workshop was aimed at being another step in the process of reconciliation within the RCMP.

Having officers take part helps provide a better understanding into the Indigenous peoples way of life, Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

To make the drums, participants were provided kits that included soaked elk rawhide that they stretched and wrapped around a circular wood base. Afterward, the drums were placed on their sides away from direct sunlight, for about a week, until they were tight and dry.

“The hand drum is a sacred instrument in Indigenous culture, symbolizing life and the beating heart,” said Const. Mark Janus, who assisted Const. David Bigcharles in running the workshop.

He said for many, playing the drum is a healing process that brings power to the drummer. The drum is to be respected and taken care of as if it was a family member, and never to be used while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“I think it will help them understand the culture better and how it works, the meaning and significance of cultural items, and why these things are important,” Bigcharles said.

Since the workshop, Evelyn said, many officers have approached Bigcharles and Janus with an interest in painting their drum and having it traditionally smudged.

This is not the first time such a workshop has been offered to local Mounties. Last summer, officers were offered a flint-knapping workshop on arrowhead making.