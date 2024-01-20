IH wins healthcare award for efforts to bolster staffing at Clearwater hospital

Photo: Contributed Dr Helmcken Memorial Hospital in Clearwater.

A project in Clearwater has won a provincial award for combatting healthcare staffing shortages and emergency department closures.

Interior Health was awarded with the Shifting Advocacy to Action award from Health Quality BC, which hands out annual awards to people and projects that improve the quality of healthcare in the province.

Health Quality BC said the project in Clearwater saw IH staff take on severe job vacancies at Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital, which severely impacted the community of just over 2,300 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From April 2022 to September 2022, emergency department services were shuttered nearly 60 times. Health Quality BC said the emergency department has only closed its doors once since implementing the project’s solutions.

Health Quality BC said changes included increasing paramedic coverage in the region while the emergency department was closed, offering suites and rentals at “fair market value” for visiting nurses or physicians and implementing a new model of nursing rotations.

In January of 2023, Interior Health rented a six-bedroom house for short-term accommodations for visiting staff in the community.

According to Health Quality BC, Interior Health credits its collaboration with BC Emergency Health Services, the Rural and Remote Division of Family Practice, First Nations partners and the BC Nurses’ Union with the project’s success.

“2022 was a hard summer for health care in Clearwater [with] so many closures, but it was also a hopeful time thanks to the hard work of everyone at Dr. Helmcken Memorial,” said Clearwater mayor Merlin Blackwell.

“It required everyone to be brave and to trust the plan would work. It also took buy-in from the community as there were going to be more closures while the plan was being implemented.”

Interior Health’s Shannon Paul-Jost also took home Health Quality BC’s everyday champion award for her work as a clinical nurse specialist on IH’s long-term care services team.

“Shannon brings a positive, can-do attitude to every project or assignment she is tasked with,” Joanna Harrison, executive director of seniors specialized care transformation at IH said.

“Although Shannon’s workload is large, she always takes time to recognize and acknowledge the contributions of others, demonstrating to others that one of her core values is appreciation for others and the difference that they make.”