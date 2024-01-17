Kamloops first responders clear two-vehicle crash southbound on Fortune Drive

Photo: Contributed Emergency responders temporarily blocked one southbound lane on Fortune Drive and access to Wood Street after a collision Wednesday afternoon.

One lane of traffic on Fortune Drive was temporarily blocked on Wednesday afternoon by emergency crews responding to a crash on a busy North Kamloops thoroughfare.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Fortune Drive at Wood Street at about 4 p.m.

Two vehicles appeared to be involved, one of which looked to have struck a BC Hydro pole.

A passerby said firefighters had temporarily blocked off Wood Street and one southbound lane of Fortune Drive while responding to the crash, but the scene had mostly cleared by about 4:30 p.m.