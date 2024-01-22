Western Canada Theatre bringing Sherlock Holmes mystery to Sagebrush Theatre stage

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, adapted by playwright Ken Ludwig, will follow the well-known detective through a modern adaptation of the Arthur Conan Doyle crime novel, The Hound of the Baskervilles, according to WCT.

“The biggest part of it is that you have Sherlock and you have Watson and you have three other actors who play 30 plus parts — all of the various characters in the story,” said director Brett Christopher.

“Sometimes they have to change costume within a matter of seconds, they go off stage and they come back in a completely different costume. So there's a lot of sweat in the production.”

Actor Cydney Penner said the difficulty in playing so many characters is making sure each one is distinct from each other during the play’s two-hour runtime.

“We have Brett [Christopher], who is so gifted at comedy and such a great director, he's really got a keen eye to make sure that one character isn't bleeding into another character,” she said.

“That's so helpful as a performer to have somebody who is really on top of that, and making sure that all the performances are very sharp and very specific.”

Penner said the production will include many classic Sherlock Holmes elements, but will also keep the story fast-paced and energetic, bringing in more humour to keep the story fresh.

“The pipe, the cape, kind of moody atmosphere, London, little bit Gothic, little bit noir, right? Very late 1800s, kind of early 1900s feel to it, and those elements are definitely important. We want to make sure that those are included for an audience,” she said.

“It's also quite funny and it's also got a lot of humour and a lot of fun and a lot of farce that you might not see in a traditional Sherlock Holmes story.”

Penner will be joined on stage by fellow actors Karl Ang, Tim Walker, Jamie Cavanagh as Sherlock Holmes and Colin Doyle as Doctor Watson.

The play follows the titular detective as they attempt to identify an unknown killer taking aim at the heir of a large family fortune

The production’s creative team includes Kevin Tanner as lighting designer, Shelby Vanluven as associate lighting designer, Steve Marsh as sound designer, Rebecca Eamon Campbell as stage manager and Alyssa Szatkowski as assistant stage manager.

The play will run from Jan. 25 to Feb. 3 at the Sagebrush Theatre. For more information or for tickets, click here.