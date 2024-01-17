Riverside Park skating rink could be open next winter, City of Kamloops says

Photo: City of Kamloops This rendering shows what the Riverside Park skating rink is expected to look like once it is built in the spray park area of the park.

Despite the recent blast of cold weather, there will be no skating this winter in Riverside Park — but that not might be the case next year.

Kamloops city council voted last year to fund the $5.4-million Riverside Park skating rink project with part of a $15-million windfall received from the provincial government.

The skating rink infrastructure was roughed in when the city built a new spray park at Riverside Park — part of a separate $6-million facelift of the area completed last spring.

Jeff Putnam, the city’s parks and civic facilities manager, told Castanet Kamloops the project is still in the design phase.

“The plan is to take final design to council in early 2024, then start construction this spring,” he said.

“If all goes well, hopefully we can skate on it in early 2025.”