City of Kamloops crews working to keep arterial routes clear as snow keeps falling

Photo: KTW file

The City of Kamloops says its plows are working hard to clear the city’s main roads as heavy snowfall continues across the region Wednesday, but don't expect to see your residential street cleared anytime soon.

“It’s been a struggle — anytime it snows for over 24 hours constantly, it’s a struggle,” said Glen Farrow, the city’s streets and environmental services manager.

“We're throwing everything at it, all of our equipment, all of our staff, in order to stay ahead of it and continue to keep the roads clear.”

Snow began to fall in Kamloops late Tuesday afternoon, and it continued accumulating overnight. According to Environment Canada, periods of snowfall are expected through the week, until Sunday.

The City of Kamloops prioritizes clearing snow from arterial roads, such as Columbia Street, Fortune Drive and the Summit Connector. The goal is to maintain bare wheel paths in one lane as long as possible during snow events, and to regain bare wheel paths within four hours of the end of a snowfall.

Collector and residential bus routes are second priority.

After these routes are taken care of, crews will look to sand or plow residential streets as necessary. However, these roads aren’t returned to a bare pavement condition, and as long as snow is falling, crews continue to clear arterial roads to make sure those routes stay as clear as possible.

Farrow said when crews are faced with continual snowfall as they have been this week, it’s difficult for them to get past the arterial roads.

“The more it pounds, the harder it gets to ensure we're keeping those mains open,” Farrow said.

“We’re constantly looping on the mains, but at a lower frequency we're also going on those collector roads and bus routes.”

He said crews “won’t be getting anywhere near” addressing residential streets on Wednesday, anticipating the snow to continue falling for most of the day and into Thursday.

People have been generally quite patient with snow plow crews so far, but Farrow said it’s important for residents to be aware it will take some time over the next 24 hours to clear the white stuff — and if it continues to snow, crews will need more time before they are able to address those residential streets.

Farrow reminded people that snow shouldn’t be pushed on to the road or into medians from private driveways, parking lots, commercial properties or multifamily sites on to the road or medians, as this only adds to the workload for city crews.

“I'm talking Bobcats, tractors, front-end plows pushing that on to the roads, that needs to needs to be handled and dealt with within each and every property,” he said.

Any snow that’s fallen on private property must be stored there.

“Do not put that snow on to the road or into the road right-of-way. If that does happen, you might get a visit from one of our community services folks letting you know that that's not acceptable,” Farrow said.

More information on the City of Kamloops snow clearing process, including a map identifying roads prioritized for plows, can be found on the city's website.

'Out in force' on area highways

Meanwhile the ministry of transportation said provincial highway maintenance contractors are also "out in force," plowing and sanding the major Interior routes during the storm system.

"The ministry and its maintenance contractors continuously monitor weather forecasts and assess current conditions through frequent patrols to determine how to best treat roads and protect travellers," the ministry said, noting its own staff is out 24/7 during winter storms to ensure contractor compliance.

The ministry urged drivers to plan ahead, check DriveBC and slow down when they encounter difficult driving conditions. Travellers are also reminded to watch for flashing lights where maintenance vehicles are working.