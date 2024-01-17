228928
Kamloops  

Winter conditions not believed to have played role in crash that killed four in Monte Lake

Cause of fatal crash probed

Police say it’s too early to know for certain what caused a head-on collision Tuesday in Monte Lake that killed four people, but winter conditions are not believed to have been a factor.

Emergency crews were called to the 3800-block of Highway 97 just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a crash.

Four people, including the drivers of both vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth person was flown to hospital in critical condition.

Castanet asked Mounties for information about the cause of the collision, and whether Tuesday’s snowfall is believed to have played a role.

“The cause remains under investigation but conditions are not believed to be a factor,” RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in response.

“It’s still in the early stages and we cannot say how long it might take for the investigation to be completed.”

