Winter conditions not believed to have played role in crash that killed four in Monte Lake

Photo: Crystal Vandermeulen

Police say it’s too early to know for certain what caused a head-on collision Tuesday in Monte Lake that killed four people, but winter conditions are not believed to have been a factor.

Emergency crews were called to the 3800-block of Highway 97 just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a crash.

Four people, including the drivers of both vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth person was flown to hospital in critical condition.

Castanet asked Mounties for information about the cause of the collision, and whether Tuesday’s snowfall is believed to have played a role.

“The cause remains under investigation but conditions are not believed to be a factor,” RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in response.

“It’s still in the early stages and we cannot say how long it might take for the investigation to be completed.”