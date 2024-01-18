SKSS jazz bands raising funds to attend national music festival in Toronto

Two South Kamloops secondary school jazz bands will be performing with award-winning professional musicians in an attempt to raise funds to attend a national music competition in Toronto.

The SKSS jazz band and senior jazz combo will be hosting a concert next month featuring three-time Juno winner and professional musician Campbell Ryga, professional trumpet player Nicholas Dyson, the Kris Ruston Trio and Slow No Tempo.

Jazz Night in the City will raise funds to help cover some of the $60,000 cost for the bands to attend MusicFest Canada in Toronto, a national competition for top-performing bands slated to take place in May.

SKSS student and jazz musician Helen Percy said attending MusicFest Canada hasn’t yet sunk in, noting the band first found out last April.

“I’m gonna go and see the sights and play for fun, but I think there's also an edge,” Percy said. “We just want to do our best and go in and show what we bring to the table.”

Michelle McRae, SKSS music director, said the bands qualified by receiving a gold rating at the BC Interior Jazz Festival, marking the first time an SKSS band had received an invitation to the national festival since 2011.

“It would mean traveling to Toronto as a group, taking in the sights and doing all that stuff,” McRae said.

“But also being able to perform and see other groups and take in just the high caliber of playing that we really need to look at and try to aspire to be like.”

McRae said organizing for Jazz Night in the City began last August, and the bands have received plenty of donations — including the Coast Kamloops Hotel, which will serve as the concert's venue.

Student and valve trombone player Leo Moore said the bands have been playing alongside the professional musicians during practice, noting the experience is both exciting and humbling.

“It's humbling, for sure, but it's an awesome experience to see where you can go if we keep practicing," Moore said. "It's an awesome motivator."

Ryga said the national festival would be an entirely unique experience for many of the young musicians.

“They're going to get the chance to build camaraderie within themselves to do the best that they can do,” Ryga said.

“It's going to show them that there's a great deal of association with respect to the fact that their interests are shared, they're going to hear some really great bands.”

Dyson said MusicFest Canada will serve as a learning experience for the students. He said clinics and workshops will be open to the students.

“There's a great deal of work that goes into this and the kids are doing their part,” Dyson said.

“They’re holding up their end of the bargain and it's up to us in the community to step up and and make sure that they can take advantage of what they've earned for themselves already.”

McRae said it’s been a “stellar year for music,” noting Brocklehurst middle school has also been invited to the festival.

“Congrats to Brock middle school, and we're so excited we'll be able to see them at nationals as well,” she said.

Jazz Night in the City will run on Feb. 16 at the Coast Kamloops Hotel, 1950 Rogers Way. For more information or to buy tickets, click here.