Two structures on Kamloops-area property lost in fire, Pritchard fire department says

Photo: Facebook / Pritchard Volunteer Fire Department Pritchard Volunteer Fire Department responded to a barn on fire in Monte Creek on Tuesday.

The head of the Pritchard Volunteer Fire Department said a barn and nearby outbuilding are “a total loss” after a fire broke out on a Monte Creek property Tuesday afternoon.

Fire Chief Marc Coray said Pritchard and Monte Creek firefighters were paged out to the barn blaze on Monte Creek Road at about 4 p.m.

"The first building was fully involved and the second one was probably two thirds,” Coray said.

No people were injured as a result of the fire, and Coray said Tuesday evening it was unconfirmed whether any animals had been harmed.

"Both structures are a total loss," Coray said, noting 14 members of Prichard's fire department responded, alongside some members of the newly established Monte Creek Fire Service.

“We're covering the Monte Creek area until their new hall is in operation."

In January of 2023, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District announced 356 properties in Monte Creek, Del Oro, Lafarge and east Barnhartvale are covered by the newly established Monte Creek fire protection service, with Pritchard taking the lead on emergency response until a fire hall was built and operational.

The TNRD has allocated $1.55 million for the construction of the Monte Creek Fire Hall, which will be built at 1215 Hook Rd., a piece of land donated by the late owner before he died.