Kamloops RCMP seek man wanted on warrants relating to burglary charges

Photo: RCMP Pete Tomaras is wanted on warrants for break and enter and possession of stolen property.

Kamloops RCMP are on the lookout for a 43-year-old man wanted on warrants.

According to police, Pete Bill Tomaras is wanted on warrants for two counts of break and enter and one of possession of stolen property.

He is described as standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 150 pounds. He is balding with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about Tomaras’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP detachment at 250-828-3000.