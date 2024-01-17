Conditions shaping up at Sun Peaks following cold snap, snowfall

Photo: KTW file

Sun Peaks Resort says its mid-season conditions are shaping up nicely after the recent cold snap and snowfall.

“Close to 100 per cent of the alpine trails are now open and our Nordic trail network is fully operational,” said Christina Antoniak, the resort’s director of communications.

“We’re looking forward to a return of more seasonal temperatures, making for an enjoyable on-mountain experience. Guests visiting over the next few days and through the weekend can look forward to some fantastic skiing and riding conditions.”

According to Sun Peaks, 41 centimetres of snow have fallen since Jan. 3 and mountain events are in full swing.

The Air Nation slopestyle event is underway, a Stoke Series event begins on Friday and the 27th Telus Nancy Greene Alpine Classic is slated to get underway on Jan. 26.