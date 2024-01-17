Some Kamloops transit buses kept off road due to staffing shortage amid snow storm

Photo: KTW file

Update: 10:35 a.m.

The City of Kamloops is advising transit users sign up for alerts in the event of any further bus cancellations amid Wednesday’s snowstorm.

Transportation planner Jacob Burnley said the route cancellations are related to the current roadway conditions, noting the snow has created some challenges navigating some of the the residential and lower volume coverage routes.

Burnley said the cancelations are related to snowfall warnings and to the active weather conditions.

He said he has not been informed of any further bus route cancellations on Wednesday afternoon, but noted he expects that snowy conditions will persist through to late afternoon.

“I would imagine there would be sporadic cancellations,” Burnley said.

Burnley encouraged riders to visit the BC Transit website for information on any further cancellations and subscribe for email alerts advising of any cancellations or major advisories on city transit routes.

He said the city has advised its transit operating company to avoid cancelling back-to-back routes.

Original: 9:28 a.m.

Numerous transit routes through Kamloops have been cancelled Wednesday morning.

BC Transit is reporting on its website that 10 routes will not be in service due to staffing shortages at various times this morning.

The impacted routes were 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 14 and 17. There is no indication yet whether later routes will be impacted, as well.

The cancelled routes include: 1 Tranquille from Lansdowne Exchange at 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.; 2 Parkcrest from Lansdowne Exchange at 10:00 a.m.; 3 Westsyde from Lansdowne Exchange at 6:48 a.m. to 7:50 a.m.; 4 Pacific Way from TRU Exchange at 7:40 a.m., 8:35 a.m., 9:25 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 11:05 a.m.; 5 Pineview from TRU Exchange at 7:10 a.m.; 7 Aberdeen (Battle) from Lansdowne Exchange at 6:00am; 9 Gleneagles from Lansdowne Exchange at 6:00am, 7:45 am,10:00 am; 10 TRU Express from Northshore Exchange at 8:40 am; 14 Bachelor Heights from North Shore Exchange at 7:40 am, 9:15 am; 17 Dallas from Lansdowne Exchange at 9:00 a.m.

Castanet Kamloops will update this story as more information becomes known.