Kamloops Airport sees some cancellations as winter storm pounds B.C.

Photo: KTW file

Two flights to and from Vancouver have been cancelled at Kamloops Airport and another has been delayed as snow continues to fall.

But Fulton Field manager Ed Ratuski said the cancelled flights are due to conditions at Vancouver International Airport, not what’s happening on the ground in Kamloops.

“Those two cancellations you’re seeing right now are a result of the operations in Vancouver,” he said.

“Vancouver has a significant number of cancelled operations today due to weather, and that’s why the two flights here are cancelled.”

YVR has an accumulation of about 10 to 15 centimetres of snow this morning and the white stuff is still falling. The airport reports that its staff is “actively clearing snow and ice from runways and taxiways” but there will be fewer flights coming and going from the airport.

Cancelled are Air Canada’s 2:07 p.m. and 6:18 p.m. flights from Vancouver to Kamloops, as well as the corresponding flights from Kamloops to Vancouver at 2:45 p.m. and 6:50 p.m.

Ratuski said crews at Kamloops Airport have so far been able to handle the snow.

“The flights that were here went out on time this morning,” he said. “The only issues we have are currently related to Vancouver operations.”

Ratuski said he expects the snow to taper off later in the day on Wednesday, so he said any additional cancellations or delays are unlikely.

He urged anyone travelling to check with their airlines on flight status.

“The best place to check is on the airline’s website,” he said.

“Check on the specific airline site for flight information and also watch for texts from the airline.”