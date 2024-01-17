City of Kamloops says work underway to demolish Westsyde irrigation system

Photo: KTW file

A City of Kamloops manager says work to decommission a Westsyde irrigation system threatened by significant riverbank erosion is well underway, with some equipment salvaged and the pump house now demolished.

Last year, council directed city staff to decommission the at-risk portions of the Noble Creek Irrigation System, which has provided water to farmers since the 1960s, hearing the area has seen about 20 metres of bank loss since 2020. The system services about 41 customers.

In a report to council on Jan. 9, Greg Wightman, the city’s utility services manager, said the city, its engineering consultant and demolition contractor have made progress with the decommissioning work.

“We obtained a demolition permit and a [BC] Hydro disconnect permit, submitted a notice of intent for archaeological purposes, hazardous material abatement, salvaged all reusable equipment to be used elsewhere in the city,” Wightman said.

“We’ve demolished the existing pump house, compressor shack and settling basins, and backfilled those excavations.”

Wightman said the city is now waiting on approval from the provincial government on some further required documents. Crews are planning to create an access pad so an excavator can begin work to demolish the irrigation system intake structure.

“The next few steps there, really it's all about making sure that this is set up for the temporary system so that the demolition work that we're doing right now will facilitate that new system — depending on what comes out of our procurement process,” Wightman said.

Several Westsyde farmers advocated for the implementation of a temporary irrigation system, as this measure would buy them time to implement their own irrigation solution. Some NCIS users said if a temporary system isn’t in place, the city can expect businesses to fail, properties to lose farm status, property values to drop, and dry fields — along with a higher wildfire risk as a result.

Council instructed city staff to investigate options for a temporary irrigation supply, intended to provide farmers with water through the 2024 growing season.

Wightman said the City of Kamloops issued a design-build negotiated request for proposals at the end of 2023, and an evaluation team — involving city staff, a local contracting professional and professional engineers specializing in irrigation — have been assigned to look over the proposals. He added it’s possible a contract could be awarded as early as February.

The exact costs of a temporary irrigation system will be determined as the procurement process comes to a close. The NCIS users will be responsible for 25 per cent of the cost, with the remainder to be covered by the city’s potable water utility.

Based on a preliminary estimate, NCIS customers would need to generate between $125,000 and $175,000 through user rates to cover their portion — a 100 to 180 per cent increase in current rates. A survey sent out by the city with this information received 21 responses — representing owners of about 75 per cent of the billable land area.

Fourteen property owners said they were willing to pay the rate and receive temporary irrigation, while 10 said they didn’t want to receive the service.

Wightman said he would be able to provide council with another update about the temporary irrigation system procurement process during its next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

Decommissioning payment packages have been sent out to NCIS customers, with money offered in exchange for a full and final release. Wightman said 27 out of 41 signed packages had been returned. With the city having granted one deadline extension, customers have until Jan. 31, 2024 to return their signed packages.

Wightman said he’s anticipating the decommissioning work will be complete by March.