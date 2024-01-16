Argo reminds drivers to never pass snow plows on the right after Coquihalla crash

Photo: X / Argo Roads Thompson Argo Road Maintenance is warning drivers to never pass its plows on the right after a Coquihalla collision.

A B.C. road maintenance contractor is reminding drivers they should never pass snow plows on the right after a truck collided with a plow Tuesday on the Coquihalla Highway.

In a social media post, Argo Road Maintenance said it's grateful there were no serious injuries, but noted a plow truck has now been put out of service "for an indefinite amount of time" for repairs.

"This is a plow that would otherwise have been out there keeping the road safe for your loved ones," the post said.

Argo said many of its trucks are equipped with a wing plow which extends to the right, which is difficult to see when plowing.

“If you try to pass on the right, as this truck did, you could hit it — like this truck did. This puts you and your vehicle and our operator as well as others on the road at serious risk,” the post said.

“Thankfully everyone made it through, but it could have been much, much worse."

Argo said drivers shouldn’t pass plows if the lights installed at the back of the truck are flashing, noting plow operators will turn the lights off and pull over when it’s safe for traffic to pass.