Students at Westsyde while francophone school district eyes permanent high school location

As high school francophone students find a new home at Westsyde secondary school, the francophone school district is looking to find a more permanent location for their students in Kamloops.

Westsyde secondary is currently housing four grade seven and four grade eight students after a lease expired with the Kamloops Christian School at the end of the 2022-23 academic year.

Bonnie Antoine, director of reconciliation and Indigenous education for the Conseil Scolaire Francophone school district, said the number of francophone students vary each year in Kamloops but she expects more will come in the future.

“It’s very, very kind of the [SD73] board of trustees and Rhonda Nixon to allow space so at least we can continue on in French, in a minority in Kamloops, and there will be more students coming next year,” she said.

“It varies from, 80 students to 100, 110. It just varies from one year to the next.”

She said there was a large drop in the number of francophone students after last year. Currently there are 50 students from kindergarten to Grade 6 housed at École Collines-D’or in Westsyde, which was purchased in 2020 with $2 million provided by the provincial government.

Antoine said she believes Kamloops has a large enough population to fill a new school if one were to be built.

Westsyde Principal Chris Preymak said the francophone school district signed a two-year lease for several classrooms at WSS.

“Here at Westsyde, the school was probably built for about 900 to 950 students. And as it stands now, with international, we have close to 700 students, so we do have space,” Preymak said.

“In our tech wing, we had two classrooms that were free. And so we managed to just sort of move some things around and change some things up and then give them two classrooms side by side.”

Preymak said it is yet to be seen whether the francophone school district will renew the lease. Either way, he said he hopes to see more francophone students brought into the school.

Dave Marriott, an art teacher at Westsyde, said he’s been impressed with the francophone students, noting that they seem engaged in course content.

“I have one born in France, one born in Quebec and another one with a bunch of family in Quebec, so they're coming from different backgrounds themselves,” Marriott said.

He said while he enjoys having the French-speaking students in the school, he wasn’t sure if Westsyde secondary would suit the needs of francophone students.

“We have some schools of choice with the French-speaking programs and that opportunity is there. I'm not sure if there's an appetite for that in Westsyde really,” Marriot said.

“The language program here is strong, but it's strong with a very small select group of students, right? So I definitely think there's value in it but it's certainly not for everyone.”

Antoine said Westsyde secondary serves as a “second campus” for francophone students to provide them with a secondary experience, while primary education is taught at École Collines-D’or.

Preymak said the francophone students have been welcomed by the rest of the school and are included in all school activities.