Federal judge finds Merritt-area band removed embattled councillor without authority

Photo: KTW file A Federal Court judge has ruled the Lower Nicola Indian Band did not have the authority to remove a band councillor and block him from running for election in 2022.

In a ruling dated Jan. 11, Justice Paul Favel ruled the band's chief and council did not have the right to unilaterally remove former councillor Spence Coutlee under its policy, and should have instead followed an impeachment process as set out in the LNIB's rules — the quasi-constitutional governance document approved by the band's membership.

But the judge dismissed Coutlee’s application for judicial review concerning Coutlee’s challenge of the October 2022 election as he did not engage in an appeal process that was available to him in the 15 days following the election.

Coutlee, the owner of a mining and energy contractor, was elected to band council in the fall of 2019 and assigned the economic development and natural resources portfolio as well as appointed a director of the band’s development corporation.

In the spring of 2020, Coutlee faced allegations of using his position on council to further his personal business interests. He was accused of failing to provide a written disclosure of a form on avoiding conflicts of interest, requesting a list of all mining referrals in the LNIB traditional territory from the band field technician and advising that staff member a corporation was looking for contracting opportunities — implying that he was seeking information for his own use.

Coutlee was also accused of informing Trans Mountain that he had the authority to communicate on behalf of the band council and development corporation regarding business, without council’s approval, and informing the economic development co-ordinator of the nearby Highland Valley Copper mine that he was the main contact for the band and proceeded to discuss drilling business and contracting opportunities.

He was also said to have emailed band council to influence discussions on circumstances he was alleged to have a conflict of interest, told the band’s executive director she was not invited to a meeting with Highland Valley upper even though her presence was required and was accused of universally revising the band’s contractor and supplier information list.

In December of 2020, chief and council launched an investigation into the allegations against Coutlee, who never met with the band’s third-party investigator despite several requests to be interviewed.

The investigator provided Coutlee with her preliminary report in May 2022, but he did not issue a response. The final report was filed in June, which found Coutlee engaged in conflict of interest and breached his fiduciary duties contrary to band policies.

That September, the band received a memorandum from its legal counsel that Coutlee should be removed from office and be ineligible to run in the upcoming election, in which he was running for chief.

Council discussed removing Coutlee and barring him from running at a Sept. 28 meeting, from which he was barred.

Coutlee presented submissions over a four-hour period once invited into the meeting, and the rest of council then decided 4-3 in a subsequent closed-door vote to remove him from council and the ballot.

Favel declined to entertain Coutlee’s application for judicial review to determine the validity of the election as an arbitrator would have, but said it is appropriate to quash the band’s removal decision in light of councils lack of jurisdiction to remove Coutlee.

“While I acknowledge that the applicant [Coutlee] is no longer an officeholder, I would also remit the matter back for redetermination by the council, should they decide to proceed, in accordance with the impeachment process,” Favel wrote in the decison.

The judge awarded Coutlee $9,744 in costs — a sliver of the $80,000 he had been seeking.