Judge doesn't buy Kamloops man's claim of amnesia after hours-long attack on wife

Photo: KTW file

A Kamloops man with post-traumatic stress disorder who sought a not criminally responsible finding on allegations he sexually assaulted his wife in an hours-long ordeal in 2021 has been found guilty.

The 35-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the victim. He stood trial last year in Kamloops provincial court on one count of sexual assault and was found guilty earlier this month.

The man tried five times to rape his wife over a three-hour period on June 7, 2021, during which time he also threatened to send intimate images to her boss and family.

Court heard the man suffers from PTSD and bipolar disorder, and he was experiencing a manic episode on the day of the incident. He had not yet been diagnosed as bipolar.

He sought a finding of not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder. That meant Kamloops provincial court Judge Lorianna Bennett had to decide whether the man was capable of knowing at the time that what he was doing was wrong.

She found that he did, pointing to his statements to the victim and inconsistencies in his evidence — specifically regarding the amount of medication he took in the hours leading up to the incident.

Bennett cited a comment he made to the victim the following morning, when he talked about “having sex again.”

“The statement … confirms that he was well aware of what happened in the hours before,” she said. “So aware, in fact, that he stated he wanted to do it again that night.”

A date for the man’s sentencing has not yet been set.