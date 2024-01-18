SD73 high school completion rate hits all-time high, exceeds provincial average

Photo: Josh Dawson

The Kamloops-Thompson school district is ahead of the curve in high school completion rates, exceeding provincial averages and setting school district records last year.

SD73’s five-year completion rate, or the number of students who complete within five years the first time they enrol in Grade 8, saw increases in all areas in the 2022-23 academic year.

The largest jump saw a 19.4 per cent spike in the five-year completion rate of status on-reserve students.

Compared to provincial averages, SD73 exceeds the resident student average by 0.9 per cent and the Indigenous student average by 12.1 per cent. The district is below the average for students with diverse abilities by less than one per cent.

The district’s six-year completion, which represents the number of students who graduate with a Dogwood diploma or adult graduation diploma within six years, saw similar increases.

Aside from a slight 1.2 decrease in status off-reserve students, increases were seen across the board with the largest increase seen in status on-reserve students with a 15.5 per cent increase compared to 2021-22.

Compared to provincial averages, SD73’s six-year graduation rate was 1.9 per cent above average, 7.5 above average for Aboriginal students and 2.5 per cent above average for students with diverse abilities.

“Within all of this good news, we will say that we have to continue our focus on equity when we compare SD73 Aboriginal and diverse abilities learners to non-Aboriginal and non-diverse abilities learners,” said Rick Kienlein, director of secondary learning services.

“Within the six-year school completion cohort, there still is a 15.4 per cent difference in completion between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal and a 17.2 per cent difference between diverse abilities and non-diverse abilities students.”

Board of education trustee Diane Jules said SD73 has always tried to stay ahead of provincial averages.

“From an Aboriginal perspective, SD73 has always tried to be ahead of the game, in retrospect, and not accepting the provincial average that comes out and actually try to exceed those provincial level," she said. "So I think this data really reflects that."

Vessy Mochikas, Assistant Superintendent of Inclusive Education, agreed with Jules, saying the results were positive but still need improvement. She said the improved completion rates were a result of additional support for students.

“We're at a point in the district where we discuss individual students, grade 10, 11 and 12 in particular, to know who's on track for graduation and who is going to require additional supports,” Mochikas said.

“We've been able to really strategically put extra support teachers in positions in elementary school, secondary school, higher positions, we've created Aboriginal community outreach workers to help re-engage students not only to school, but to services in the community mental health supports, housing supports, tutoring, etc.”

The 2022-23 six-year student completion rate of 93.7 per cent is the highest completion rate ever achieved by SD73, while the five-year completion rate of 88.3 per cent is the second highest rate ever achieved by the school district.