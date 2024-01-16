228775
Kamloops  

BC Hydro restores power after outage impacts 1,300 Kamloops homes in Valleyview, Dallas

Power restored

UPDATE: 5:00 p.m.

Power has been restored to more than 1,300 homes in east Kamloops neighbourhoods after an earlier outage.

ORIGINAL: 2:33 p.m.

More than 1,300 BC Hydro customers from Valleyview to Monte Creek are in the dark after a power outage Tuesday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, the outage happened shortly after 2 p.m.

The cause is still under investigation and a crew has been assigned to respond to the power outage, which is impacting 1,331 customers, according to BC Hydro.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

