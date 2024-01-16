228686
Kamloops  

BC Hydro reports power out for more than 1,300 Kamloops homes in Valleyview, Dallas

Power out in east Kamloops

More than 1,300 BC Hydro customers from Valleyview to Monte Creek are in the dark after a power outage Tuesday afternoon.

According to BC Hydro, the outage happened shortly after 2 p.m.

The cause is still under investigation and a crew has been assigned to respond to the power outage, which is impacting 1,331 customers, according to BC Hydro.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

