Tourism Kamloops offers taste exploration

Diners will have their pick of 10 three-course meals from Kamloops restaurants thanks to a new program beginning Wednesday.

Tourism Kamloops has partnered with the BC Restaurant and Food Association to offer Dine Around BC, starting Wednesday and running through Feb. 11.

The program aims to support local businesses and provide customers the chance to explore new tastes from a wide range of culinary creations from myriad local establishments.

Prices range from $25 to $65 per person.

The lineup of participating restaurants includes:

Bright Eye Brewing

Isagani F2T Cafe Lounge

Maurya's Cuisine

Atlas Steak + Fish Kamloops

Romeo's Kitchen & Bar

Match Eatery & Public House Kamloops

The Columbia Diner

Stills Co. Tapas and Cocktails

Cordo Resto + Bar

Casa Azul Mexican Restaurant

Each restaurant will showcase a specially curated three-course menu, inviting food enthusiasts to explore and appreciate the rich tapestry of Kamloops' culinary diversity.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for locals and visitors to stop by and discover the incredible foodie scene here in Kamloops." Nic Zdunich, destination development manager for Tourism Kamloops, said in the release.

According to Tourism Kamloops, the event will help build visitation to restaurants during the shoulder season in addition to celebrating the region's culinary excellence.

For more information about the initiative, click here.