Cache Creek residents under water restriction

UPDATE: 12:10 p.m.

The chief administrative officer of the Village of Cache Creek says freezing is believed to have caused the failure of a pressure reducing valve that has residents under a water restriction.

CAO Damian Couture told Castanet Kamloops residents are being asked to conserve water for the next 24 to 48 hours while they wait to see if repairs to the valve will hold.

“Our upper reservoir gravity feeds water to the whole community, and the lower portion of the upper reservoir was impacted,” Couture said.

Couture said high water pressure relieved by the valve. Components of the valve froze, causing it to fail, and crews have since thawed it out and replaced some parts.

He said water pressure should be working normally for Cache Creek residents now, but the village has asked for the use restriction in case crews have to make another repair as they monitor the equipment.

“If we have to take that piece out of commission again, we have to bypass the pressure reducing valve and the line we bypass with is considerably smaller than the normal feed,” Couture said.

If the village has to suddenly revert to the bypass line, it’s best people are using less water so crews can react faster to the issue, he said.

The Kamloops area has been plagued by a deep freeze as of late with temperatures plunging below -20 C.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:40 a.m.

The Village of Cache Creek is under an emergency water restriction.

The restriction has been in effect since 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a notice from the village.

Crews are working to resolve issues with a pressure reducing valve. The valve has been fixed, but the village is extending Stage 4 restrictions for 24 hours while staff monitor the situation to ensure the repair works.

The alert radius extends from Valleyview Drive in the north to Stage Road in the south and between Park Road and MacLean Drive west to east.

Residents impacted are asked to avoid doing laundry, limit the duration of showers and restrict water use as much as possible.

Crews have been able to provide water flow through a backup line, but the flow is much less than normal.

Crews have been able to provide water flow through a backup line, but the flow is much less than normal.