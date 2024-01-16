Highway 97 reopens in wake of serious crash between Monte Lake and Westwold

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition following a collision Tuesday morning on Highway 97 in the Monte Lake area.

BC Emergency Health Services said it sent four ambulances and an air ambulance to the collision at about 9 a.m.

“Paramedics cared for and transported one patient by air ambulance to hospital in critical condition,” said paramedic spokesperson Brian Twaites.

There is no word yet on any other injuries or the cause of the crash.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

DriveBC advises that Highway 97 has now reopened at the scene of a serious crash between Westwold and Monte Lake.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Highway 97 is expected to reopen soon at the scene of a serious crash between Monte Lake and Westwold.

DriveBC gives an estimated time of reopening of 1 p.m.

Photo: Crystal Vandermeulen

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Images from the scene of a serious collision that has closed Highway 97 between Westwold and Monte Lake show that an air ambulance has been brought in.

It is believed a car and SUV collided in the crash.

The number and severity of injuries is unknown at this time.

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

DriveBC reports a crash that has closed Highway 97 is between Buff Frontage Road and Mill Road.

The highway is closed in both directions between Monte Lake and Westwold.

Motorists can detour via Highway 1, Highway 97, Highway 97A, and Highway 97B.

Photo: DriveBC

ORIGINAL: 9:55 a.m.

A serious collision has closed Highway 97 at Monte Lake.

North Okanagan RCMP confirm they and BC Highway Patrol are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the 3800 block of Highway 97 in Monte Lake, between Kamloops and Vernon.

Details are few at this point, but it is believed as many as four people may be trapped in the vehicles.

"The highway has been closed to traffic in both directions at this time," says Const. Chris Terleski.

Detours are being established.

The incident does not appear on DriveBC's map yet.

Castanet has reached out the highway patrol for more information.