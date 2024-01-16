Four dead in Highway 97 crash between Monte Lake and Westwold

UPDATE: 2:12 p.m.

Police confirm multiple fatalities in this morning's collision on Highway 97 between Westwold and Monte Lake.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Chris Terleski says the head-on crash claimed the lives of four people.

The two-vehicle crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. on the 3800 block of Highway 97 near Monte Lake.

"Four people, including the drivers of both vehicles, were declared deceased at the scene. A fifth person was transported from scene by BC Emergency Health Services in critical condition," says Terleski.

"This is a terrible tragedy, and our most heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased."

"Our thoughts are also with the first responders and members of the public impacted by this event."

Identities of the deceased are still being confirmed.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined.

While the highway has reopened, motorists may experience disruptions as police continue their investigation at the scene.

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition following a collision Tuesday morning on Highway 97 in the Monte Lake area.

BC Emergency Health Services said it sent four ambulances and an air ambulance to the collision at about 9 a.m.

“Paramedics cared for and transported one patient by air ambulance to hospital in critical condition,” said paramedic spokesperson Brian Twaites.

There is no word yet on any other injuries or the cause of the crash.

UPDATE: 1:30 p.m.

DriveBC advises that Highway 97 has now reopened at the scene of a serious crash between Westwold and Monte Lake.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Highway 97 is expected to reopen soon at the scene of a serious crash between Monte Lake and Westwold.

DriveBC gives an estimated time of reopening of 1 p.m.

Photo: Crystal Vandermeulen

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.

Images from the scene of a serious collision that has closed Highway 97 between Westwold and Monte Lake show that an air ambulance has been brought in.

It is believed a car and SUV collided in the crash.

The number and severity of injuries is unknown at this time.

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

DriveBC reports a crash that has closed Highway 97 is between Buff Frontage Road and Mill Road.

The highway is closed in both directions between Monte Lake and Westwold.

Motorists can detour via Highway 1, Highway 97, Highway 97A, and Highway 97B.

Photo: DriveBC

ORIGINAL: 9:55 a.m.

A serious collision has closed Highway 97 at Monte Lake.

North Okanagan RCMP confirm they and BC Highway Patrol are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the 3800 block of Highway 97 in Monte Lake, between Kamloops and Vernon.

Details are few at this point, but it is believed as many as four people may be trapped in the vehicles.

"The highway has been closed to traffic in both directions at this time," says Const. Chris Terleski.

Detours are being established.

The incident does not appear on DriveBC's map yet.

Castanet has reached out the highway patrol for more information.