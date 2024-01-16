SD73 approves unique outdoor academy for Sa-Hali secondary

Photo: Castanet

Sa-Hali secondary will soon house an outdoor academy, with the goal of providing grade 10 to 12 students with a full semester of outdoor learning opportunities.

The School District 73 board of education on Monday evening unanimously approved the creation of an outdoor speciality academy at Sa-Hali.

The academy will see about 25 students enrolled in four courses over the course of a semester. Students will be exposed to a variety of outdoor activities.

Courses include Outdoor Education 12, Life Sciences 11 or Environmental Sciences 12, Career Life Connections 12 and Contemporary Indigenous Studies 12.

"The instructor, in this case Mr. Wagner, [uses] outdoor experiences to provide a rich, place-based, inquiry-focused, active, experiential and practical learning experience,” said SD73 Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Bill Hamblett.

“Secwepemc knowledge, history and teachings, would also be accessed. Seasonal rhythms, conservation, ecology, sustainable practices, and would include learning activities, trips to McQueen Lake perhaps and Lac Le Jeune.”

The academy will also provide students the opportunity to complete certificates based on class desire. Hamblett said food safe and first on the scene first aid certifications will be earned by each student.

“There is linkage to our local university, Thompson Rivers University, which has a Bachelor of Tourism and also Adventure Sport Certification. Students could ladder in after,” he said.

Through a survey of 405 student respondents, Hamblett said 68 per cent would be interested in the academy, 71 per cent were interesting in earning certificates and 61 per cent of respondents said they’d prefer to enrol in the academy in Grade 11.

Hamblett said the projected cost of the academy will be offset by a $500 fee per student, including costs for certification fees, transportation, activity admission fees and supplies.

When presented to the Parent Advisor Committee, Hamblett said concerns were raised regarding space and how the program will be accommodated.

“Over the past year, Sa-Hali’s had increased enrollment but we look long term, the overall enrollment at Sa-Hali will decrease due to the catchment changes the board put forward last year,” Hamblett said.

“Right now, December enrolment, there's 152 grade eights as opposed to 205 grade elevens. So as we make those changes with the catchment area changes, we do see overall enrolment at Sa-Hali decreasing.”

The academy is scheduled to welcome its first students in September.