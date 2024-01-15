Crash closes a portion of Trans Canada Highway east of Kamloops

Photo: Google Street View
UPDATE 6:20 p.m.
A crash that closed eastbound lanes of Highway 1 and River Road in Valleyview has been cleared.
The highway is again fully reopened.
ORIGINAL 5:45 p.m.
Highway 1 in Valleyview is closed to eastbound traffic as a result of a vehicle collision.
Specific details are not known, however DriveBC says an assessment is underway.
They expect to have a further update by 7 p.m.
Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.
