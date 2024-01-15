228686
Kamloops  

Crash closes a portion of Trans Canada Highway east of Kamloops

Highway 1 reopens

UPDATE 6:20 p.m.

A crash that closed eastbound lanes of Highway 1 and River Road in Valleyview has been cleared.

The highway is again fully reopened.

ORIGINAL 5:45 p.m.

Highway 1 in Valleyview is closed to eastbound traffic as a result of a vehicle collision.

Specific details are not known, however DriveBC says an assessment is underway.

They expect to have a further update by 7 p.m.

Castanet will have more information when it becomes available.

