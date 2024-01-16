Decision pushed back in Kamloops murder trial where accused seeks NCRMD finding

Photo: RCMP Jason Michael Holm

An accused killer charged in a bloody 2020 slaying in Kamloops’ West End will have to wait at least another week to learn his fate.

Jason Michael Holm, 40, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Samuel Paul Whitten, 39, who was killed on Clarke Street on Aug. 1, 2020.

Holm has a history of mental illness and is seeking a finding of not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder (NCRMD).

Court has heard Whitten was stabbed 49 times. Police found him gravely injured on a balcony on Clarke Street after responding to a 911 call about a person covered in blood.

Before he died, court heard, Whitten identified his killer as “Jason.”

Holm was arrested a few hours later and admitted his guilt to police, blaming voices in his head.

Court has heard Holm was under the delusional belief that Whitten had been raping Holm’s girlfriend, who did not exist.

Holm has previously been found NCRMD twice on separate charges.

A date for a decision was supposed to have been set on Monday, but lawyers instead said another week is needed. The date is now expected to be set on Jan. 22.