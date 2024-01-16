Kamloops Film Society names Colette Abbott new executive director

Photo: Kamloops Film Society Colette Abbott

While the new Kamloops Film Society’s executive director is still getting her feet underneath her, she said collaboration and engagement are what she hopes to accomplish in the role.

Colette Abbott said she’s only been in the role for a little more than a week following a three-month recruitment and selection process.

The position was left empty after Dušan Magdolen, the former executive director of the society, announced his departure in October, assuming the role of recreation, social development and culture manager with the City of Kamloops.

“My approach is more kind of let's see how things are running and really collaborate with the staff, with the board, with the community members, before making any major changes,” Abbott said.

“I’m sure there'll be little things here and there that people will notice.”

Abbott joins the film society after previously working at the Thompson-Nicola Film Commission. Prior to arriving in Kamloops nearly four-years ago, Abbott spent about 20 years working in film, including in grassroots marketing and media relations.

Abbott has previously worked as communications lead for conferences such as Toronto’s Fail Forward, served as executive director for Vancouver’s Projecting Change Film Festival and has worked for the Toronto Film Festival, Whistler Film Festival, the Banff World Media Festival and Entertainment Tonight Canada as a publicist.

“I’m really just kind of hoping to bring that experience and expertise to my role here at the KFS,” she said.

“Successful film festivals, and even film programming, is not necessarily one person's vision, it's more kind of getting out in the community, finding what's sort of emerging in the community, what are the interests out there?”

While she said community interests are always evolving and changing, one of her goals is to identify some of these areas for films and events to engage with the community.

“Our community is so diverse, I think there's so many great opportunities to program a wide range of themes,” Abbott said.

“There's a lot of outdoor enthusiasts here, a lot of snow sport enthusiasts here, so maybe programming something around that, those sort of outdoor adventure kind of themes.”

The Film Society will be hosting it’s first Black Film Festival in February, adding to the lineup of events that includes the Indigenous Film Festival, French Film Festival and the annual Kamloops Film Festival, which also features the Kamloops Independent Short Shorts Festival.

Abbott said the opportunities for collaboration are “limitless,” and she hopes partnerships will create memorable and engaging events for the community.

“Different non-profit organizations, community groups, local government representatives — I think there's just endless possibilities for collaborations depending on the theme of the film,” she said.

“I would love to collaborate with local media outlets. I think media personalities make great interviewers when you bring in filmmakers.”

Abbott called herself a “big documentary fan,” citing Manufacturing Consent, The Fog of War and Fast, Cheap and Out of Control as some of her favourites.

“As we enter our second half-century in this community, the KFS board is excited to work with Colette on fulfilling our strategic initiatives,” said KFS board chair Tom Friedman.

“She will be a key player in carrying out the Society’s mission of screening high quality films that might not otherwise be available to Kamloops audiences and promoting the Paramount Theatre as a venue for live theatre, music, lectures and conferences.”