Photo: RCMP Tyler Sampson Meldrum

A wanted Kamloops man was arrested over the weekend near Williams Lake, police say.

Tyler Sampson Meldrum, 28, was wanted on warrants for two counts of breaching release conditions.

According to police, he was arrested on the weekend after Kamloops Mounties alerted their counterparts in the Alexis Creek area that Meldrum was hiding out at a home in the community.

Meldrum was expected to appear in Williams Lake provincial court on Monday.