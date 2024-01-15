Suspect arrested after Kamloops RCMP vehicle rammed during pursuit, police say

Photo: @DGTLphoto/Twitter

A Kamloops woman is facing serious charges after allegedly ramming a police vehicle during a pursuit over the weekend on the Tk’emlups reserve.

According to police, officers were called to the 600-block of Alberni Avenue in North Kamloops at about 4 p.m. on Friday for a report of a vehicle having been stolen.

“Officers tracked the vehicle to an area in the 600-block of Kamloopa Road,” RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in a news release.

“The driver allegedly collided with a police vehicle while attempting to evade capture. She was arrested without incident after the vehicle she was driving became disabled.”

Shaina Juarez, 23, is facing one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and theft of a motor vehicle, as well as two counts of failure to comply. She is due in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-314-1800.