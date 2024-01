Photo: Facebook/City of Kamloops

The City of Kamloops will be hosting its 10th annual Family Day Festival on the holiday in February.

The city said the event will feature arts and crafts, live performances, science experiments, sports and more.

The festival will be free to attend on Monday, Feb. 19, at the Tournament Capital Centre .

The city said full details of the event will be available at the end of the month on the City of Kamloops website.