Kamloops a cappella quartet raising funds for youth homelessness with singing Valentines

Photo: Slow No Tempo

An a cappella quartet is returning for a sixth year to deliver singing Valentines while raising funds for A Way Home Kamloops.

Slow No Tempo plans to deliver a rendition of either Cindy Lauper’s True Colours, I Want it That Way by the Backstreet Boys or the Tin Pan Alley classic Hello My Baby to your special someone on Valentine’s Day.

Money raised through the event will go toward A Way Home Kamloops with the intent of supporting the organization’s goal of providing hosing and support services to youth at risk of or experiencing homelessness.

Singing Valentines can be booked in morning (9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.), afternoon (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.) or evening (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) time slots.

Slow No Tempo said singing valentines will be delivered during the broad window for mornings and afternoons, but specific times can now be booked in the evening.

Morning and afternoon deliveries can be booked for $60, while evening bookings cost $120.

Orders can be made by filling out a form online, emailing [email protected] or calling 250-319-2978.

All orders must be ordered and paid for by 10 p.m. on Feb. 12.