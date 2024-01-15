City of Kamloops asks for feedback on proposed traffic changes at First and Lansdowne

Photo: KTW file

The City of Kamloops is asking the public for input on changes intended to improve traffic flow on the Lansdowne Street corridor.

The proposed changes would see the removal of the southbound left-turn lane onto Victoria Street from First Avenue and the creation of a second northbound left-turn lane from First Avenue onto Lansdowne Street.

The city said the addition of a second turning lane would increase capacity along the Lansdowne Street corridor and would alleviate vehicle queueing beyond the intersection, into Lorne Street, Lansdowne Street, First Avenue and Victoria Street.

“During the afternoon peak hour, the northbound left turn movement onto Lansdowne Street exhibits a much higher traffic volume than the existing southbound left turn from First Avenue to Victoria Street,” the city said in a news release.

“By converting the existing southbound left-turn lane onto Victoria Street into a northbound left-turn lane onto Lansdowne Street, the added capacity will reduce delays at the intersection of First Avenue and Lansdowne Street.”

The city said the proposed changes would reduce delays on Lansdowne Street by 30 per cent, making First Avenue more efficient by allowing the Lansdowne Street light to stay green for longer periods.

The city said the intersection capacity improvement capital program would the fund the project and would be co-ordinated with the city centre sanitary project scheduled to begin this spring.

"While the recommended option being presented would retain existing signal timing, a series of future improvements are planned along the corridor," the city said.

Future improvements along the corridor include additional intersection signal timing improvements along Lansdowne Street, upgrades to the Lansdowne Street and Second Avenue rail interconnection, vehicle detection to provide better efficiency and possible adaptive signal technology that would optimize signals and react to traffic patterns, according to the city.

Residents will have until Jan. 26 to complete the online traffic flow survey and provide opinions on the proposed changes.

Kamloops city council will decide whether to proceed with the changes following the survey.