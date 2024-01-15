Kamloops man's dog won't be returned after overdosing on fentanyl, meth

Photo: BC SPCA

A Kamloops man whose dog overdosed on illicit drugs has failed in his bid to have the animal returned to him, and he's been ordered to pay nearly $2,500 to the BC SPCA to cover costs of the dog's care.

Tim Cole’s dog, Oscar, went into medical distress on Sept. 19 after ingesting drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamines, amphetamines and benzodiazepines. The animal required hospitalization and significant treatment.

Cole said he smoked drugs with two friends on the day of Oscar’s overdose. He said he woke up after blacking out to find Oscar barely breathing.

Naloxone was administered to both Cole and Oscar, and a BC SPCA constable seized Oscar after Cole failed to take him to see a veterinarian.

Cole applied in November to have Oscar returned, but the B.C. Farm Industry Review Board ruled that it would not be in the dog’s best interest to return to the home.

"The panel does not find that returning Oscar to the care of the appellant would be in Oscar’s best interest and further finds that such a return would put Oscar back into a situation that would cause Oscar distress and further suffering," the decision reads.

"As such, the panel orders that Oscar will remain in the care of the [BC SPCA]."

Cole was also ordered to pay $2,481.83 to the BC SPCA for costs paid toward Oscar’s care.