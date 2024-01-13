Kamloops hospital ER waiting area warming up after hitting -6 C due to heater failure

Photo: Castanet

UPDATE: 5:47 p.m.

Interior Health says efforts to warm up a temporary waiting area in Royal Inland Hospital’s emergency department appear to be working after a Friday night heating system failure caused temperatures to plunge to about -6 C.

Gerry Desilets, executive director for Royal Inland Hospital, told Castanet Kamloops earlier Saturday the heating issue had only impacted the temporary waiting space, and the rest of the hospital was unaffected.

After the heating system malfunctioned, patients waiting for emergency care had been moved to another area while maintenance crews worked on repairs. Meanwhile, additional barriers were being put in place to stop cold air from spreading.

According to an email from an Interior Health spokesperson on Saturday evening, work was still underway on the heater but “blocking the cold wind helped significantly."

IH said a maintenance team reported temperatures in the main emergency department waiting room were sitting at 18 C, while it was 17 C in the temporary waiting area.

ORIGINAL: 4:36 p.m.

The executive director of Royal Inland Hospital says its maintenance team is working hard to fix a heating system after a failure over Friday night caused temperatures in an emergency department waiting area to plunge to about -6 C.

Gerry Desilets told Castanet Kamloops the heating problem is impacting a temporary emergency waiting area which was being used due to ongoing renovation work at the hospital.

“Unfortunately overnight, we did have some issues with our heating system. And we did hear overnight that there were issues and it was about -6 C in our waiting area. So our facility maintenance team did come in to try to do some repairs,” Desilets said.

“Once we did hear it, we acted quite quickly and moved all the patients out of that space.”

The executive director said on top of the malfunctioning heater, that the temporary waiting area doesn’t have the benefit of the usual double doors which help stop cold air from flowing inside.

He said while work continues on a fix, patients waiting for emergency care have been moved to another area.

“First step was we moved them to the new area so it is warmer and it's farther away from the doors. We put some extra barriers in place so the cold air will not come into the main area space,” Desilets said, noting the heating issue isn’t affecting the rest of the hospital.

“[Staff are] providing blankets to patients, making sure they're being triaged quickly and able to move out of the waiting areas into the main areas of the emergency department, which aren't experiencing the same temperature issues.”

Desilets said the maintenance teams are working hard to get the system fixed as soon as possible.

“We’re obviously looking for parts for that and trying to fix it. Of course, when things go wrong it’s when it’s really cold like this, it’s not when things are warmer,” he said.

RIH's emergency department remains open.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the South Thompson, Nicola and Fraser Canyon areas, which is expected to remain in place until Sunday.