Free health and wellbeing program offered for Kamloops area cancer patients

Photo: Pixabay

Kamloops and area residents who have been diagnosed with cancer are invited to attend a free two-day program focused on health and wellbeing.

In a statement, the Royal Inland Hospital Foundation said InspireHealth’s LIFE program will be coming to Sandman Centre’s Kia Lounge from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31.

“This two-day, in-person program is led by our team of supportive care clinicians including physicians, counsellors, dietitians and exercise physiologists,” the statement said.

“You will learn about stress reduction, sleep management, self-care, nutrition, exercise and movement, lymphatic and immune support and healthy communication.”

People will all cancers, whether newly diagnosed, in treatment or post-treatment, are welcome to join.

The sessions will run daily from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and will include lunch and refreshments.

People can register and find out more information about the program on InspireHealth’s website.