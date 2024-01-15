Environment Canada predicts gradual return to more average seasonal daytime highs

Photo: Castanet

The deep freeze which settled over the Kamloops area last week will gradually begin to ease in the days ahead, according to Environment Canada.

On Monday, Kamloops residents can expect sunny skies and a high of -15 C — temperatures still well below the average for this time of year.

Environment Canada predicts clouds will start to move into the area overnight, with snowfall and a high of -11 C forecast for Tuesday.

On Wednesday, temperatures are expected to hit -8 C during the day, along with continued snow. The mercury will dip to -14 C overnight.

Cloudy skies are predicted towards the end of the week, with snow expected to taper off on Thursday and highs slightly above freezing by the weekend.

The average high this time of year in Kamloops is -1 C and the average low is -8 C.