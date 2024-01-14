Kamloops councillor's motion recommends joining calls for Israel-Hamas ceasefire

Photo: Kamloops This Week Kamloops Coun. Nancy Bepple.

A Kamloops councillor wants to see city council write a letter to the prime minister, asking the federal government to recognize a humanitarian crisis in Gaza and calling for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Coun. Nancy Bepple introduced her motion during a Jan. 9 council meeting.

“This is in response to community requests and my own feelings in terms of the issue,” Bepple told council.

The motion states the United Nations and groups such as Save the Children and Doctors without Borders have raised concerns about the dire conditions of children and civilians in Gaza.

Bepple’s motion requests the mayor write a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, asking the federal government to “recognize the humanitarian crisis unfolding as a result of the current conflict, call for an immediate ceasefire and release of all hostages, and provide leadership in the flow of unrestricted access of humanitarian aid.”

A copy of letter would be sent to Kamloops-Thompson-Cariboo MP Frank Caputo.

If it’s passed by council, the motion would also have mayor and councillors publicly condemn all acts of anti-semitism, racism and Islamophobia.

“We call on all levels of government to commit to ensuring our communities are just safe and welcoming for all,” Bepple wrote in her motion.

During a December council meeting, Bepple said she attended a demonstration in front of city hall, meeting with other Kamloops residents calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and support for humanitarian aid.

“I also met a Kamloops resident who has lost multiple family members in Gaza. This isn't only a catastrophe on the other side of the world, this is a catastrophe seeping into our own community,” Bepple said at the time.

Kamloops resident Joanne Hammond attended the Jan. 9 council meeting to ask mayor and councillors to put pressure on the federal government.

“We believe that every elected official must be doing what they can to press the federal government to use its power to call for peace,” she said.

Bepple's motion will be discussed and put to a vote during council's next meeting on Jan. 23.