Nine Kamloops organizations receive 2024 Social and Community Development Grants

The City of Kamloops has awarded grant funds to nine local non-profits for projects intended to address social problems or specific issues identified in the city’s social plan.

In a news release, the City of Kamloops said 30 organizations submitted applications for the 2024 Social and Community Development Grants. City staff facilitated an evaluation process, and grants were awarded based on recommendations from the social planning engagement group.

Nine organizations received funding.

Kamloops United Church received $30,000, and more than $22,300 was awarded to YMCA BC of Kamloops’ Violence Against Women Information Services and Supports.

Kamloops Therapeutic Riding Association received $15,000.

Mount Paul Community Food Centre was awarded a $12,000 grant, and TRU Consent Cafe received $10,176. The Big Bear Child and Youth Advocacy Centre and the Centre for Seniors Information each received $10,000.

Transition Kamloops was awarded $9,000, and A Way Home Kamloops received $4,500.

“The social and community development section would like to thank all the organizations that applied,” the City of Kamloops said in a statement.

“Your continued support and service in our community is acknowledged and appreciated.”